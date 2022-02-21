Massive apartment fire spreads to brewery, gym on Chicago's Northwest Side

A man was hospitalized as Chicago firefighters battled a multi-alarm blaze early Monday in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The fire began around 4:11 a.m. in the second or third floor of an apartment building in the 4300 block of North Richmond Avenue before spreading to two commercial businesses below, officials said.

A 60-year-old man was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, fire officials said.

Several other tenants were evacuated from the buildings, police said.

Twisted Hippo Brewing was gutted by the fire. A wall of the building collapsed and there were several explosions likely from flames reaching nitrogen tanks used for brewing, one of the business's co-owners Marilee Rutherford said.

"It's a little unreal. It's hard. It's going to be hard but we're lucky to have had it and we will see how we move forward," Rutherford said.

Flames also devoured Ultimate Ninjas Chicago, a gym and neighborhood activity center for kids.

Crowds gathered on the sidewalk to watch crews who were still battling the fire.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

