1 dead, at least 3 others wounded in shooting at hotel in west suburban Bloomingdale

Multiple people were shot at a hotel Saturday morning in west suburban Bloomingdale, police said.

At about 2:35 a.m., Bloomingdale police responded to a call of shots fired at the Indian Lakes Hotel, Frank Giammarese, Director of Public Safety for the Bloomingdale Police Department said.

Upon arrival, officers found multiple people shot. At this time, officials believe there are four victims. One of the victims has died.

Giammarese says it appeared that multiple people were occupying at least one or more rooms.

Officials say SWAT assisted in doing a thorough search of the building and say the building is now secure.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no known danger to the community.

The conditions of the other victims are currently unknown.

Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact them immediately.

This is a breaking story, please check back for updates.