Multiple southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive closed at Fullerton for 3-vehicle crash

Multiple lanes of traffic were closed during the Tuesday morning rush for a vehicle crash in the southbound Lake Shore Drive on the North Side.

Authorities were responding to a three-vehicle crash about 7:35 a.m. in the 2300 or 2400 block of North Lake Shore Drive near Fullerton, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

At least two southbound lanes were closed as the fire department responded to a driver who may have had a medical emergency, police said.

There was no immediate word of any medical transports or injuries.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.