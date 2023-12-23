Multiple suspects sought in string of armed robberies across Chicago

Chicago police are warning residents about a string of armed robberies on the far North Side, West Side and multiple other areas in the last few weeks.

The incidents occurred in the early morning hours of Dec. 18 and Dec. 23.

Police say the suspects, believed to be six to eight men between the ages of 17 to 25, arrived in two separate cars and drove up to the victims in their vehicles to box them in.

The suspects then got out of their cars, pointed handguns at the victims and demanded them to hand over their belongings, authorities say.

After taking the victims' items, the suspects then drove away, police say.

The suspects were dressed in black bandana-like face coverings, black hooded sweatshirts and black footwear, according to CPD.

The vehicles they were traveling in, which were reported stolen, were a 2021 White Kia Seltos with plate number "EH582437" and a 2015 purple Hyundai with plate number, "DX86882."

Shared below are the specific locations and times of the robberies, according to police:

5400 Block of North Damen Ave, on Dec. 23 at 3:10 a.m.

5200 Block of North Winthrop Ave, on Dec. 23 at 3:25 a.m.

4300 Block of North Campbell Ave, on Dec. 23 at 3:30 a.m.

4400 Block of North Campbell Ave, on Dec. 23, at 3:45 a.m.

3100 Block of North Clifton Ave, on Dec. 23 at 4:00 a.m.

2900 Block of North Clark Street, on Dec. 23 at 4:10 a.m.

6300 Block of North Artesian Ave, on Dec. 18 at 1:45 a.m.

2300 Block of West Devon Ave, on Dec. 18, at 1:52 a.m.

600 Block of North Whipple St., on Dec. 18 at 1:55 a.m.

2700 Block of West Rosemont Ave, on Dec. 18 at 2:10 a.m.

4900 Block of North Broadway Ave, on Dec. 18 at 2:30 a.m.

4800 Block of North Broadway Ave, on Dec. 18 at 2:35 a.m.

6400 Block of North Artesian Ave, on Dec. 18 at 2:45 a.m.

1200 Block of West Winona Ave, on Dec. 18 at 3:36 a.m.

Anyone with more information on the incidents or the suspects involved is urged to contact the Bureau of Detectives - Area 3 at 312-744-8263.