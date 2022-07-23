'Multiple victims' shot at Rockford park: police

Multiple victims were wounded in a shooting in Rockford early Saturday.

The shooting occurred at Sinnissippi Park located at 1401 N. 2nd Street in Rockford.

It is unknown what time the shooting occurred, but police announced the shooting on Twitter around 6:15 a.m.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area.

The exact number of people hurt is unknown.

This is preliminary information from police.

Follow along with FOX 32 for updates.



