Mundelein house fire leaves 4-year-old dead

The Brief A 4-year-old child died in a house fire in Mundelein. The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



A 4-year-old child was killed in an overnight house fire in Mundelein.

What we know:

Firefighters responded to a home in the 200 block of Dalton Avenue, where they found the structure fully engulfed in flames, according to Mundelein Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeremy Lockwood.

Officials said people inside the home attempted to re-enter to rescue the child but were unable to get through the heavy fire and smoke.

Crews began search operations after arriving on scene and located the child in the basement of the home. The child was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and the victim’s identity has not been released.