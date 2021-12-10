Mundelein structural fire leaves building uninhabitable

A two-story residential fire occurred early Friday morning in unincorporated Mundelein, according to the Countryside Fire Protection District.

Just after 4:20 a.m., fire officials responded to the 19300 block of West Lake View Avenue after receiving a report of a structural fire. Officials said crews arrived at the scene within minutes, and found a two-story residential working garage fire that had extended to the second floor living area.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

Everyone inside the residence had fled the building before officials arrived, and one resident was evaluated for injuries, but not taken to a hospital, officials said.

Highway 60/83 was shut down for an extended period of time to allow for water to be shuttled to the scene, due to a lack of fire hydrants in the subdivision, officials said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 NEWSLETTER

The building is currently uninhabitable, and the American Red Cross is assisting the family.

Advertisement

Officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.