3-year-old boy killed in Munster house fire

A 3-year-old boy is dead after a fire in Munster, Indiana, on Tuesday.

The fire broke out at a residence in the 900 block of Cornwallis Lane. The home was heavily engulfed in flames, and firefighters had to call a second alarm.

The 3-year-old victim’s name will be released at a later date, according to the Lake County coroner. An autopsy will be performed on Tuesday.

It is unclear at this point how the fire started. No further information was immediately available.