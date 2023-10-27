Munster home invasion: Police investigating after suspects tie up victims, steal belongings

Police in northwest Indiana are investigating a terrifying home invasion that took place on Friday.

Around 1 p.m., Munster police responded to the 1400 block of Park West Circle for a report of a home invasion.

When officers arrived at the scene, the victims said that possibly three males forced their way into a residence, tied them up and removed valuables from the home.

The suspects then fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Munster PD at 219-836-6658.