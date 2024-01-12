Munster man charged with setting fire to vehicles

An Indiana man is in custody after allegedly setting fire to two vehicles earlier this week.

On Sunday, around 8:20 p.m., Munster police responded to 8445 Manor Avenue for a report of an active fire in a parking garage area.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were told two vehicles had been set ablaze and were damaged. A further investigation revealed gasoline was used as an accelerant in the fire.

A review of security footage and interviews with witnesses identified 35-year-old Wayne Robert Gralewski as the suspect, police said. The Munster man was taken into custody on Jan. 9 and he provided police with a statement.

On Jan. 11, he was charged with arson and criminal mischief. He's currently in custody at the Lake County Jail.