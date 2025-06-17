Police chase in Munster ends in fiery crash, killing suspect
CHICAGO - A police chase that began in Munster Monday night ended with a deadly crash and car fire on I-80/94, authorities said.
What we know:
The pursuit started around 11 p.m. when Munster police tried to pull over a vehicle, which then sped away. Several law enforcement agencies joined the chase, including the Indiana State Police.
The vehicle eventually crashed on the westbound side of I-80/94 at Cline Avenue and caught fire. The driver, who was the suspect in the pursuit, died at the scene, according to state police.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the reason for the initial traffic stop.
What's next:
The Indiana State Police is leading the investigation, and the Lake County Coroner’s Office will identify the person who died once their family is notified.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Indiana State Police.