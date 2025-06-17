Police chase in Munster ends in fiery crash, killing suspect

The Brief A police chase that began in Munster ended with a deadly crash on I-80/94. The vehicle caught fire after crashing near Cline Avenue around 11 p.m. State police are investigating.



A police chase that began in Munster Monday night ended with a deadly crash and car fire on I-80/94, authorities said.

What we know:

The pursuit started around 11 p.m. when Munster police tried to pull over a vehicle, which then sped away. Several law enforcement agencies joined the chase, including the Indiana State Police.

The vehicle eventually crashed on the westbound side of I-80/94 at Cline Avenue and caught fire. The driver, who was the suspect in the pursuit, died at the scene, according to state police.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the reason for the initial traffic stop.

What's next:

The Indiana State Police is leading the investigation, and the Lake County Coroner’s Office will identify the person who died once their family is notified.