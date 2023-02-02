Munster police shoot at man who rammed squad cars at gas station

A man is in custody after a Munster police officer open fired on him as he rammed their cars near a gas station Wednesday evening in Northwest Indiana.

Munster police officers located a stolen black 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee around 7:40 p.m. at a Mobil gas station near Ridge Road and Manor Avenue, officials said.

When officers pulled into the parking lot, a suspect got into the Jeep and started ramming police cars with his vehicle, police said.

A Munster police officer then started shooting at the suspect, striking the Jeep's windshield, police said.

The suspect got out of the Jeep and ran west from the gas station. Officers chased on foot and tasted him before placing him into custody.

He was identified as 30-year-old Roy Viverette of Hammond, Indiana. Viverette has a full extradition warrant out of Cook County for several offenses in Illinois, police said.

First aid was rendered to Viverette at the scene and he was transported to a local hospital before being transported to Lake County Jail.

The Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division Lowell Post is investigating the officer-involved shooting.