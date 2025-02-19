Illinois man charged with murder in Beach Park shooting

article

A Waukegan man was charged with murder in a shooting that took place earlier this month in suburban Beach Park.

Deadly Beach Park shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened just after noon on Feb. 9 in the 39300 block of Melbourne Court, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said 24-year-old Cyncere Tillman arranged to meet with an associate of his, 24-year-old Tavontee Fox, near Tillman's friend's house.

An argument broke out between the two men and Tillman fired several shots at Fox who was in the passenger seat of a car along with the driver, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver took Fox to Vista East Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

After investigation, detectives identified Tillman as the shooter and arrested him in the 300 block of Washington Street in Waukegan, police said.

Tillman was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He remains in custody at the Lake County Jail pending a court hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

What they're saying:

Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg praised the detectives' investigation into the murder.

"Our detectives have been investigating this homicide nonstop since it occurred," Idleburg said in a statement. "Because of their dedication and tenacious investigative work, the man responsible for this crime is in custody and charged with murder. We are also thankful for the ongoing collaboration with the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office."