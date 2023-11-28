Murder charge filed against Chicago man in 2022 shooting

A man has been charged with murder in connection with a 2022 shooting that killed another man in Washington Park.

Eddie Howlett, 49, allegedly gunned down a 35-year-old Bobby Farmby as he was leaving a residence on June 1, 2022, in the 6200 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police said.

The two exchanged words and Howlett pulled out a gun and shot Farmby in in the chin. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Howlett was arrested Monday and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder. He has a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

No further information was provided.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.