Murder charge filed in South Shore shooting

Charges have been filed in a July shooting in the South Shore neighborhood that left a 38-year-old man dead and another wounded.

Kesean Reese, 19, faces a count each of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in the July 6 shooting in the 7500 block of South Kingston Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The victims were in a Chevy Malibu about 6:45 p.m. when another vehicle drove up and someone inside opened fire, police said then.

Willie Goins, 38, of Englewood, suffered a gunshot wound to the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The other man, also 38, was hit in the thigh and taken to the same hospital in fair condition, police said.

Reese, who was arrested Tuesday in the 8800 block of South Burley Avenue, is expected to appear in court Thursday.