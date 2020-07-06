Man killed, another wounded in South Shore shooting: police

Two men were shot, one fatally, Monday in South Shore, according to police.

They were in a Chevy Malibu about 6:45 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Kingston Avenue when another vehicle drove up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 38-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The other man, also 38 years old, was hit in the thigh and taken to the same hospital in fair condition, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the death.

Area Two detectives are investigating.