Roblox sued by Chicago-area father after son groomed by online predator: court docs

The Brief A Cook County father has filed a federal lawsuit accusing Roblox of enabling the sexual exploitation of his 9-year-old son. The suit alleges a predator groomed the child on the platform after posing as a peer. Attorneys claim Roblox prioritized profits over child safety and failed to protect young users.



A Cook County father filed a federal lawsuit against Roblox Corp, alleging the popular online gaming platform enabled the grooming and sexual exploitation of his 9-year-old son.

What we know:

The lawsuit, which was filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, claimed the company created an unsafe environment that allowed a man to groom and sexually exploit the boy, identified in court records as John Doe. The complaint was filed by the Dolman Law Group.

According to the lawsuit, the boy was an avid Roblox user in 2025 and his father allowed him to use the platform believing the company's assurances that safeguards were in place to protect children. The lawsuit alleged that the child encountered a predator posing as a peer who gradually gained his trust and persuaded him to send sexually explicit images.

The complaint accused Roblox of prioritizing profits over child safety and making misrepresentations about the security of its platform and creating a "hunting ground" for sexual predators.

What they're saying:

The law firm said it uncovered Roblox "experiences" and games with titles referencing alleged criminal figures, such as "Diddy Party" and "Escape to Epstein Island," which reflects failures in content moderation.

"This case against Roblox is a terrifying reminder of the world we live in where capitalist greed far outweighs humanity," said Matthew Dolman, principal of Dolman Law Group, in a statement. He alleged the company has never implemented sufficient safety protocols to protect children.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages for psychological and emotional harm, including severe mental anguish, loss of enjoyment of life, humiliation, and ongoing fear. It also states the child has suffered a profound loss of trust, safety and innocence.

Dolman Law Group said it represents multiple individuals nationwide in lawsuits against Roblox. Roblox did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

To read the full complaint, tap here.