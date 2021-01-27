Murder charge filed in Uptown stabbing

article

A 25-year-old man was charged with fatally stabbing someone earlier January in an alley in the Uptown neighborhood.

Marquez Haggard faces a count of first-degree murder in the Jan. 9 stabbing of Dandre Tatum, Chicago police said Wednesday.

Police arrested Haggard Monday in Uptown after investigators identified him as the suspect who stabbed Tatum in the 1200 block of West Argyle Avenue, police said.

Tatum of Englewood died Saturday at Illinois Masonic Medical Center from complications of stab wounds to his arm, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. The 41-year-old’s death was ruled a homicide.

Haggard was initially charged Jan. 12 with aggravated battery and released on home electronic monitoring after posting a $5,000 bail, court records show.

He was expected to appear in court later Wednesday.