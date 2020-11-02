Murder charges filed after man found dead in Aurora Township home

article

A man was charged with murder after another man was found dead over the weekend in west suburban Aurora Township.

Carlos Fonseca-Gutierrez, 40, is facing two counts of first-degree murder and one count of armed robbery in the death of 51-year-old Mario Ying, the Kane County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Sheriff’s deputies found Ying, of Elgin, dead about 9:20 a.m. Oct. 31 inside a home being renovated in the 1500 block of Solfisburg Avenue, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives were approached by a witness who had “suspicions” about a person who lived in the 1700 block of Indian Avenue, less than a half mile from where Ying was found, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators visited the home and spoke with Fonseca-Gutierrez who agreed to go to the sheriff’s office for further questioning, the sheriff’s office said.

Fonseca-Gutierrez is expected to appear at a bond hearing Tuesday.