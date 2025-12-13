Chicago Bears place Kyler Gordon on injured reserve, sidelining him for the rest of the regular season

Kyler Gordon's frustration in the 2025 season continues.

The Chicago Bears have placed the fourth-year veteran cornerback on injured reserve, which will sideline him for the rest of the regular season.

What we know:

The Bears placed Gordon on injured reserve on Saturday. They elevated running back Brittain Brown and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

In 2025, Gordon has played in just three games, recording seven total tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery in those three games. The 25-year-old nickel cornerback signed a three-year, $40 million contract extension last April, keeping him with the Bears for the long-term. That extension goes into effect next season.

Gordon was warming up prior to the Bears' game at Lambeau Field on Dec. 7 when he suffered a groin injury. The Bears ruled Gordon out before kickoff, and Bears head coach Ben Johnson didn't sound confident when asked about his status going forward last Wednesday.

"Coming out of that one, it didn’t look very good," Johnson said.

Now, he'll be out for the final four games of the regular season.

Big picture view:

Gordon's 2025 season has been a frustrating one.

He missed a large part of Bears' training camp, suffered a hamstring injury before Week 1 that sidelined him for the first four games of the season, was placed on injured reserve after Week 8 and returned to play against the Eagles.

The Bears' defense has had plenty of key contributors spend time on injured reserve. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, defensive tackle Shemar Turner, defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo and Jaylon Johnson were placed on injured reserve this season. Only Johnson has been activated so far, as Odeyingo and Turner suffered season-ending injuries. Edmunds could return next weekend against the Packers.

Gordon's status on injured reserve is frustrating because of how the Bears' coaching staff was excited to work with him this season. Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen had plans to use Gordon at a myriad of different positions outside of the nickel corner.

The team hasn't had the chance to see him flourish at his normal position yet.

"I haven't really get to see him on the field and competing to get to know him like I'd like to at this point yet," Ben Johnson said. "I do know that the biggest predictor of a soft tissue injury is having a previous one. He's in this rut right now that we're not able to get out of. We're going to exhaust all of our resources in and outside of the building to make sure that we're addressing it and doing what we can to get him back and healthy again."

The Bears will have to wait to see if they can qualify for the playoffs before thinking about getting Gordon back when the games matter the most.