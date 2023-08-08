Family calls for more charges after alleged drunk driver fatally struck Murod Kurdi in Oak Lawn

A family is speaking out about the death of their son killed by an alleged drunk driver in Oak Lawn

A large group of protesters stood outside the Bridgeview Courthouse Tuesday morning, calling for new charges to be filed against a woman who hit and killed an Oak Lawn man.

The crash happened on June 5 when 28-year-old Murod Kurdi was killed when he was struck by a car in front of his house.

The woman who was driving their car admitted to police that she had a couple drinks and was coming from a bar and refused to take a breathalyzer test. Yet police did not file DUI charges. Instead, they ticketed her for driving too fast and let her go home.

This has outraged Chicago's Arab-American community, which said the Oak Lawn Police Department has a long history of discriminating against them.

On Tuesday, the driver appeared in court and as the case was continued, protestors gathered outside the courthouse demanding justice.

"Due to their unethical misconduct, failure to enforce proper protocol and procedures by the law they're sworn to uphold, I am now left with why? Why?" asked Fadia Muhamad, mother of Murod Kurdi.

"And then after that, the Oak Lawn Police Department made a choice to let that person go home and that ain't right," said Muhammad Sankari, lead organizer of the Arab American Action Network. "Murod Kurdi was killed. Let's make that clear. Murod Kurdi was killed, and the Oak Lawn Police Department let his killer go home and that's not justice."

The woman who was driving that car has had her license suspended by for 12 months by the Secretary of State's office for refusing to take that breathalyzer test.

She was also given an unusual courtesy at the Bridgeview Courthouse earlier today and that she was allowed to enter and leave through a separate door. Her attorney said that's because she has been receiving death threats.