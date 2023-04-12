Museum of Science and Industry workers look to unionize

The wave of organized labor activity at nonprofits and museums in Chicago continues.

On Wednesday, workers at the Museum of Science and Industry announced their intent to form a union.

The announcement is the first part of a multi-step process to unionize.

At least 30 percent of the museum's 140 employees must agree to move forward.

Organizers say their goal with unionizing is to win increased pay, improve professional development opportunities, and improve overall workplace health and safety protocols.

If a vote to unionize succeeds, Museum of Science & Industry Workers United would be represented by AFSCME Council 31, which has organized workers at the Field Museum and Art Institute.