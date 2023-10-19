Hate crime charges filed against man who threatened to shoot 2 Muslim men: 'This is America'

article

A Lombard man is facing hate crime charges after threatening to shoot two Muslim men Tuesday.

Larry York, 46, allegedly approached a man who was sitting in a car, waiting for a friend around 8:30 p.m. at the West Point Apartment Complex. York asked the man what he was doing and then started swearing at him and telling him he didn't belong in this country, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

York then allegedly punched the man's car window and walked back to the lobby where he saw the second victim exiting an elevator, officials said. York began swearing at the second man and threatened to beat him.

A short time later, one of the victims was sitting on a bench outside the building. York approached the pair again and twice lifted the other end of the bench, causing the seated man to fall to the ground, according to officials.

York allegedly told the men he called four of his friends to come over and shoot them. York then threatened the men, saying "F*** you f***ing Muslim motherf*****s. This is America. Get the f*** out of here. I’ll shoot you, motherf****s, get out of here."

York was taken into custody Thursday at a Lombard bar. He was charged with two counts of hate crime.

"The Village of Lombard is a proudly diverse community," Lombard Police Chief Tom Wirsing said. "The alleged behaviors and threat of violence made by Larry York are absolutely unacceptable and have no place within our community."

York's next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 2.