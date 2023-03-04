Naked man runs from police after allegedly stabbing aunt to death at Gary home

A man was charged with murder after allegedly fatally stabbing his aunt at a home in Gary Friday night.

Officers responded to a report of a domestic incident with a weapon involved around 1:50 p.m. in the 1300 block of Baker Street and found a woman with multiple stab wounds inside the residence.

A witness inside the home said she had seen her cousin on top of the victim stabbing her with what appeared to be a knife-like item with a black handle. The victim had told her to run, and she fled the residence seeking help.

The suspect was gone by the time officers arrived.

While investigating, police were called to the area of 7th Avenue and Clark Road where officers found a man matching the suspect's description running naked.

Officers told him to stop running and put him under arrest. He was later identified as Jonathan Benyoun, 36, of Gary.

He was given a Tyvek suit by medics and checked for injuries before being taken to the police department.

The victim died from her wounds. She was identified as 52-year-old Jacqueline Peden, the suspect's aunt.

Benyoun was charged with murder and public nudity. He is still in custody and will be transported to the Lake County Jail.