Naperville apartment fire causes $20,000 in damage, displaces three residents

The Brief Fire crews responded around 9:15 a.m. Sunday to smoke coming from an apartment roof vent on the 1100 block of Royal Saint George Drive in Naperville. Firefighters found and extinguished an attic fire within 20 minutes; no injuries were reported. Two units were deemed uninhabitable, displacing three adults, with damage estimated at more than $20,000; the fire was ruled accidental.



An accidental fire displaced three people in a Naperville apartment building on Sunday, according to police.

What we know:

Around 9:15 a.m., officials responded to a report of smoke coming out of an apartment roof vent in the 1100 block of Royal Saint George Drive.

Fighters found an active fire in the attic area, and extinguished it within 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported. However, two of the eight units were deemed uninhabitable, displacing three adults. The damage is estimated to exceed $20,000.

The fire was determined accidental.