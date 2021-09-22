Naperville considering program that would allow students exposed to COVID-19 to stay in school

Naperville schools may have a way to keep kids in school, even if they've been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Naperville District 203 officials are considering using the state’s Shield test to determine whether students should quarantine when exposed to someone with COVID-19.

But the DuPage County Health Department does not endorse it, reportedly because it requires staffing to administer tests and determine results.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The Shield test-to-stay program was developed by the University of Illinois and is used to maximize keeping students in school and minimize time lost.

There have been quarantines of students having exposure to coronavirus in Naperville schools. Nearly 2,000 students were reportedly directed to quarantine, but less than 100 contracted COVID.

Test-to-stay offers saliva-based tests to students and staff right at school.

Advertisement

Test-to-stay is approved by the Illinois Department of Public Health.