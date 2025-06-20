Motorcyclist killed in Naperville crash identified
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with an SUV Thursday night in Chicago's western suburbs.
What we know:
Naperville police and fire crews were called to the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Naper Boulevard around 9:35 p.m. for a report of a crash with injuries.
When officers arrived, they found a blue 2024 Suzuki motorcycle and a gray 2024 VinFast SUV had collided. The motorcyclist, identified as 26-year-old Dante Fields of Woodridge, died at the scene after first responders attempted life-saving measures.
According to police, Fields was heading east on Chicago Avenue at a high rate of speed when he entered the intersection on a green light. The SUV was making a left turn from westbound Maple Avenue onto southbound Naper Boulevard when the crash happened. Fields struck the SUV's passenger side.
What's next:
No charges have been filed at this time, police said.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department's Traffic Unit at 630-420-8833.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Naperville Police Department.