Motorcyclist killed in Naperville crash identified

The Brief A 26-year-old motorcyclist died Thursday night in a two-vehicle crash in Naperville. The collision happened at the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Naper Boulevard. No charges have been filed at this time.



A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with an SUV Thursday night in Chicago's western suburbs.

What we know:

Naperville police and fire crews were called to the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Naper Boulevard around 9:35 p.m. for a report of a crash with injuries.

When officers arrived, they found a blue 2024 Suzuki motorcycle and a gray 2024 VinFast SUV had collided. The motorcyclist, identified as 26-year-old Dante Fields of Woodridge, died at the scene after first responders attempted life-saving measures.

According to police, Fields was heading east on Chicago Avenue at a high rate of speed when he entered the intersection on a green light. The SUV was making a left turn from westbound Maple Avenue onto southbound Naper Boulevard when the crash happened. Fields struck the SUV's passenger side.

What's next:

No charges have been filed at this time, police said.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department's Traffic Unit at 630-420-8833.