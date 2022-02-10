Naperville Crime Stoppers offer $1K reward for wanted subjects on Riverwalk

article

Naperville Crime Stoppers are offering a $1,000 reward for information that will lead to an arrest in connection to two criminal damage incidents along the river walk.

According to a news release, police are looking for two or more subjects involved in two separate incidents that caused damage to property near the Riverwalk Café.

The incidents occurred on Jan. 30 just before 3 a.m., and Feb. 5 after 2 a.m.

If anyone has any information about the suspects, they are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 630-420-6006 or through the Naperville Crime Stoppers website at www.napervillecrimestoppers.com.

Callers may remain anonymous. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the information that leads to an arrest in this incident.