Naperville garage fire injured 1, sparked due to improper discard of smoking materials: Officials

A fire due to improperly discarded smoking materials burned at a single-family home in Naperville early Saturday, according to police.

Fire officials responded to the 2200 block of Salisbury Drive withing minutes around 12:30 a.m.

Officials found smoke showing from the attached garage of the two-story home. All residents evacuated before firefighters arrived.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

Fire companies deployed a hose line and conducted an aggressive interior fire attack to put out the flames that were contained to the garage.

According to fire officials, companies stayed on the scene for an extra hour to extinguish hot spots.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 NEWSLETTER

Officials said there was a minor injury to a civilian, who was treated and on scene and did not require transport to a hospital.

There were no injuries to firefighters, and the home suffered moderate fire and smoke damage confined to the garage. The home will remain habitable.

Advertisement

The estimated damages are approximately $20,000 in damage to the home and contents of the garage, officials said.

