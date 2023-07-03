Naperville prepares for grand opening of new park

Excitement is building in Naperville as the development of a brand-new park, "Naper Commons Park," nears completion.

Located on Weatherbee Lane, the park will cater to the northeast part of the community, providing a much-anticipated recreational space for residents.

Amenities will include a playground, basketball court, pavilion, athletic hill and open space.

Naper Commons Park | Provided

To commemorate its opening, the Naperville Park District has planned a special ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 11th. Families attending the event can look forward to refreshments and an enjoyable experience.

For additional information, visit the official website of the city for updates and details.