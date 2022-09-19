Naperville home catches on fire after being struck by lightning

A Naperville home caught on fire after being struck by lightning Sunday night.

The incident occurred in the 4600 block of Corktree.

Just before 11 p.m. Sunday, Naperville's Public Safety Answering Point received a call from a resident who stated their home was on fire after being struck by lightning, officials said.

The four residents safely evacuated the home prior to the Naperville Fire Department arriving at the scene at 11:05 p.m.

Crews were able to confine the fire to the roof, where the lightning strike occurred.

The fire was deemed under control at 11:13 p.m., officials said.

No injuries were reported.

The residence was deemed to be habitable, but the blaze caused about $30,000 in damages.