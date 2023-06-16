Naperville house fire causes over $1 million in estimated damage

A Naperville residence caught on fire Friday causing over $1 million in damage.

At 12:33 a.m., a fire started in a resident's garage and began to spread to the attached two-story house in the 900 block of Julian Court, according to the Naperville Fire Department

The department said the roof collapsed and that there was a heavy volume of fire.

Fire crews brought the blaze under control after two hours and remained on scene for another three to work on remaining hot spots.

There were no injuries to any residents or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Naperville Fire Department and the DuPage County Task Force.