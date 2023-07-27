Naperville man found guilty of sexually abusing 13-year-old girl he met on Snapchat

article

A former Naperville resident was found guilty Thursday of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl he met on the Internet in 2019.

A jury found James Nead, 30, guilty of three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, one count of solicitation to meet a child (Class 4 Felony) and one count of traveling to meet a child.

According to prosecutors, in June 2019, the 13-year-old girl received a message on Snapchat from an account belonging to Nead and exchanged photographs through the platform.

Several days later, Nead convinced the girl to meet with him by threatening to release the photographs she sent to him if she did not comply.

On June 28, the 13-year-old met Nead at a strip mall near her house and got into his car. While in his car, Nead sexually abused her. He then dropped her off at the strip mall.

Later that day, the girl blocked Nead from her Snapchat account. Nead then contacted the girl again through another account he created and again threatened to release photographs if she did not meet him again. The victim's father then contacted authorities.

On June 23, 2020, a $150,000 arrest warrant was issued for Nead, and he was taken into custody on June 29, 2020. His bond was set at $150,000 and has remained at the DuPage County Jail since that time.

"This afternoon, a jury found that Mr. Nead sexually abused a thirteen-year-old girl he had met anonymously through a social media website," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "It is my hope that this very disturbing case will serve as a reminder to parents to monitor their children’s internet usage and be aware of whom their children are communicating with on social media. I commend the young victim in this case for bringing this matter to the attention of adults and for her strength and courage in confronting the man who sexually abused her."

Nead’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 31.