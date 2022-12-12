Naperville man put stickers in the shape of swastikas on campaign signs: prosecutors

article

A Naperville man is accused of putting stickers in the shape of a swastika on campaign signs for then-candidate for DuPage County Board Patricia Gustin.

Keith Klingeman, 49, faces two counts of a hate crime and one count of misdemeanor criminal damage to property.

Between Oct. 2 and Oct. 16, Klingeman allegedly defaced two campaign signs for Gustin with swastika stickers he created with a marker and other stickers, prosecutors said.

On Friday, a judge issued a $50,000 arrest warrant for Klingeman. He turned himself in later that day.

He was released after posting bond.

"The allegations against Mr. Klingeman are simply despicable," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "Hate crimes have no place in a civilized society. All of us deserve to be treated with dignity and respect and anyone who violates this principle based on race, religion or any other hateful prejudice will be held accountable."

Klingeman’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 9.