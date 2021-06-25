Naperville man shot in chest, suspect arrested in Plainfield: police

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the chest Friday afternoon in west suburban Naperville.

Around 1:49 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired at the 2700 block of Sheridan Court, Naperville police said.

Once officers arrived, witnesses on the scene provided the name and vehicle description of the offender who had fled the scene, police said.

A short time later, a Naperville police officer spotted the suspect’s vehicle and after additional units arrived to assist, including the Plainfield Police Department, a traffic stop was initiated near the area of 119th Street and Route 59 in Plainfield.

After a short pursuit, the suspect stopped his vehicle and was taken into custody near 135th Street and Route 59 in Plainfield.

The victim was hospitalized and his condition is not known.

The investigation is ongoing, and information on charges will be released later, police said.

Anyone with information should contact the Naperville Police department at (630) 420-6665 and ask for the Investigations Division.