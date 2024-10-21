Naperville mom opens school to share Italian heritage

In celebration of Italian American Heritage Month, a Naperville mom is taking a unique approach to teaching others about her heritage.

Her lessons have grown so popular, she’s opening up a school in Chicago this month. There’s no telling what tricks will come out of teacher Claudia Di Pancrazio’s magic bag.

The Italian native and mom recently opened the Fantavolando Culture School in Naperville.

"I founded this school because of my kids, and I want to share my language, I want to share my culture, I want to share all my tradition with my kids and of course with all the other kids in the Chicago suburbs," said Claudia.

The school has become so popular, it has drawn adults and children alike, with students ranging in age from one to 99.

"I've taken many different Italian classes in collage and later in life and this is the only one that seems to be clicking because she does a lot of play, game-based learning," said student Lisa Veronico of Naperville.

"Having a visual, it's much better than interacting with it on like a piece of paper you would say," said ten-year-old Eva Vono, another student from Naperville.

Claudia uses games, characters and visualization techniques to help students grasp the language.

"With our imagination, we can walk in the Coliseum, we can we can fight like a Gladiator," said Claudia.

The school helps suburban families with and without Italian roots connect to a culture that may seem like a world away, right in their own backyard.

"In this land, we need to know that there is not only our country but there is a lot of culture around the world and this is necessary for the citizens of tomorrow," said Claudia.

Claudia’s Chicago-based school opens this month. For more information, visit the school's website.