Naperville North High School closed after bomb threat

Naperville North High School shut down on Wednesday after someone emailed the school a bomb threat.

A backpack that had been placed near a door was checked out by the bomb square.

All after-school activities have been canceled.

All students and staff were removed and are safe.

Naperville Police are on scene to investigate.

The students were brought to Naperville Central High School so parents could pick them up.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

