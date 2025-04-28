Body found in Naperville forest preserve was 44-year-old man, officials say

The body found in a Naperville forest preserve last Saturday was that of a 44-year-old man, and no foul play was suspected in his death, according to the latest update from local officials.

What we know:

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County did not disclose the man’s name and said the final cause and manner of death were still pending by the DuPage County Coroner’s Office.

Last Saturday, around 3 p.m., police were sent to the West Branch DuPage River in Burlington Park Forest Preserve in Naperville for a report of a body found in the water.

Still, the findings in the investigation "suggest that foul play was not a contributing factor," according to a news release.

Officials said there remained no threat to the public.

The preserve remains open to the public.