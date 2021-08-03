Expand / Collapse search

Naperville requiring all visitors to city buildings to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status

By FOX 32 Digital Team
Published 
Naperville
NAPERVILLE, Illinois - The city of Naperville is requiring that everyone at public buildings wear masks, whether they are vaccinated or not.

The new rule went into effect on August 3.

Participants in board and commission meetings can remove their masks once they are seated if they are vaccinated, and if they are able to stay six feet away from others.

Naperville School District 203 is also requiring students, staff and visitors to wear masks.

