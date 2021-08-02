Expand / Collapse search

Naperville schools debate getting rid of snow days in favor of e-learning

A public meeting will be held Monday night to determine if snow days will be allotted in Naperville.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Snow days could soon be a thing of the past in Naperville.

A public meeting will be held Monday night on that topic. 

The school district's superintendent wants to end the practice of canceling class for inclement weather and replace it with e-learning days at home.

The district had been planning to end snow days for a while.

They say they are now prepared to move ahead with the plan  after the pandemic proved e-learning is possible

 Parents will be able to weigh in on the change Monday during a 7 p.m. meeting at Washington Jr. High School.
 