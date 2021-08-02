Naperville schools debate getting rid of snow days in favor of e-learning

Snow days could soon be a thing of the past in Naperville.

A public meeting will be held Monday night on that topic.

The school district's superintendent wants to end the practice of canceling class for inclement weather and replace it with e-learning days at home.

The district had been planning to end snow days for a while.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

They say they are now prepared to move ahead with the plan after the pandemic proved e-learning is possible

Advertisement

Parents will be able to weigh in on the change Monday during a 7 p.m. meeting at Washington Jr. High School.

