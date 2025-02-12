Naperville resident alerts police about suspicious vehicle; man arrested for having cannabis and gun

article

The Brief A Chicago man, Mason Davis, was arrested on multiple charges, including possession of an unregistered firearm and cannabis, following an incident on Sunday. Officers discovered the firearm, extended magazine, and an airsoft rifle after responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Westminster. Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres highlighted the importance of community cooperation with law enforcement, urging residents to report suspicious activity to help keep neighborhoods safe.



A Chicago man was arrested this week on multiple charges, including the possession of an unregistered firearm and cannabis.

Mason Davis, 18, faces four felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one felony count of possession of a firearm without a serial number and one misdemeanor count of unlawful cannabis possession.

The backstory:

The charges stem from an incident on Sunday around 9:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of Westminster, where police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle.

A caller had reported a car parked on the wrong side of the street, with its headlights being turned off and on.

When officers arrived, they located the vehicle and made contact with the driver, later identified as Davis. Upon seeing cannabis in plain view inside the vehicle, officers conducted a further search, discovering a concealed firearm with no serial number and an extended magazine in Davis' pocket, as well as an airsoft rifle resembling a real firearm in the vehicle.

Davis was released from custody and is awaiting his next court date.

What they're saying:

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres stressed the importance of neighbors collaborating with law enforcement.

"I cannot emphasize enough how important it is for our residents to call us when they see something out of the ordinary in their neighborhoods," said Police Chief Jason Arres. "In this case, one simple observation and phone call led to the recovery of an untraceable gun and the arrest of the person illegally in possession of it. That’s a strong example of the good that can come from residents working in partnership with law enforcement. See Something, Say Something."