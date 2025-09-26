Naperville training exercise uncovers submerged car connected to 22-year-old cold case: police

The Brief Naperville Fire Department divers discovered a submerged 1992 Nissan Maxima in Lake Osborne during a training exercise, linking it to the 2003 disappearance of Hiep Luu. Suspected human remains were found inside the vehicle; identification is pending with the DuPage County Coroner’s Office. Naperville and Berwyn police are continuing the joint investigation, and authorities are asking the public for information related to the case.



During a training exercise on Thursday, the Naperville Fire Department found a car submerged in Lake Osborne and reopened a 22-year-old cold case.

What we know:

Just before 11 a.m., Naperville Police were called to the scene as Naperville Fire Department officials performing training exercises found a car submerged in the southwest portion of Lake Osborne. Around 3:40 p.m., the car was pulled out of the water and identified as a 1992 Nissan Maxima.

After an investigation, the vehicle was connected to the disappearance of Hiep Luu, who was reported missing in 2003.

Suspected human remains were found in the car but have not yet been identified. The DuPage County Coroner's Office will handle the identification of the body.

Naperville Police divers returned to the scene on Friday to continue searching for further evidence.

Naperville Police and Berwyn Police will continue the death investigation, which is being handled as a missing person case.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the death investigation should contact the Naperville Police Investigation Division at 630-420-4138. Anyone with information on the missing person case should contact the Berwyn Police Investigations Division at 708-795-2160.