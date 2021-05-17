Naperville's Centennial Beach opening Memorial Day weekend

Centennial Beach in Naperville is set to open for the season in a little less than two weeks.

The Naperville Park District initially said it would require reservations for visitors, but that will no longer be the case due to the updated public health guidelines.

Guests will still be required to sit in designated seating zones.

Beach memberships will also be available for purchase.

Centennial Beach opens on May 29.