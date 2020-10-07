Naperville’s first recreational marijuana store opens Thursday

In a time where the recreational cannabis industry is seeing record monthly sales – close to $68 million last month – a Chicago suburb is now getting their piece of the pie.

Naperville voted in favor of recreational marijuana 53 to 47 percent in March. Now, they will have their first adult-use dispensary.

After much debate in Naperville, the city's first dispensary, 3C Compassionate Care Center -- now called “Rise Naperville” -- will welcome recreational customers with more flower on the menu starting Thursday.

“We expect 30 different options when we open tomorrow, which I think when we opened in January there were maybe five,” said GTI Illinois District Manager Derrick Levy.

Levy says to accommodate recreational crowds at the Quincy Avenue location, they have added 20 employees, remodeled to provide adequate social distancing and are encouraging customers to use a virtual wait list.

“Go to our website, sign up for the wait list, we’ll text you when it’s time, when it’s time to come to the store,” Levy said.

Rise Naperville is donating first-day profits of recreational sales to loaves and fishes.

A spokesperson says they are grateful as requests are up, saying, “It is only possible to serve nearly 1,000 families a week with healthy food and programs for self-sufficiency because of the support of our community."

The mayor predicts a sales tax revenue boost of more than $1 million after two more dispensaries open up.

“These three dispensaries should end up bringing in more sales, tax generated, than our entire downtown business district,” said Mayor Steve Chirico.

Recreational customers will be allowed inside, but only 12 guests at a time. Rise Naperville opens at 9 a.m.