NASCAR legends in town ahead of inaugural Chicago Street Race

NASCAR legends are in town this week ahead of the inaugural Chicago Street Race.

There is a lot of excitement brewing with the race just 30 days away.

It's the first time ever that NASCAR has held a street race.

The hope is to attract new fans and showcase Chicago to the world. There will be 38 drivers participating in the race that will be held in Grant Park.

The event is expected to bring in $113 million to the local economy and will be a big boost for downtown hotels, restaurants and tourist attractions.

The racecourse will be along Columbus, DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Michigan Avenue.

They’re expecting 100,000 fans to attend the two-day event.

