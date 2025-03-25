Nathaniel Betz: Missing Indiana man found dead

The Brief Nathaniel Betz, 25, was reported missing on March 24. His body was found later that night at Jerry Pavese Park in Hobart. Preliminary autopsy results found no signs of trauma or foul play.



A 25-year-old Hobart man who was reported missing on Monday has been found dead, according to police.

Nathaniel Betz was discovered Monday night at Jerry Pavese Park, just hours after police asked for the public’s help in locating him.

What we know:

At the request of Betz's family, Hobart officers were attempting a welfare check after he went missing — though his whereabouts were unknown.

At some point, Betz's vehicle was located in downtown Hobart.

Later that evening, the Lake County Coroner’s Office was called to Jerry Pavese Park, where Betz was found deceased. His family identified him at the scene.

The coroner’s office conducted an autopsy on Tuesday, which found no signs of trauma or foul play.

"Our deepest and most heartfelt condolences go out to Nathaniel's family… Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers," Hobart police said in a post on Facebook.

Nathaniel Betz | Hobart Police Department

What's next:

The official manner of death for Betz remains pending, according to the coroner.