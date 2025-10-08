National Guard could be coming to Broadview ICE facility

The Brief Sources say National Guard troops are expected to arrive at the Broadview ICE processing center Wednesday night, following another day of tense but mostly peaceful protests. Police ended protests at 6 p.m., issuing warnings over loudspeakers and guiding crowds out of the area; one brief standoff with officers was resolved peacefully. Veterans, including Marine Corps veteran Kevin Ryan, condemned federal force and the planned Guard deployment, calling it unlawful and urging continued peaceful demonstrations.



Sources close to the Broadview municipal administration say they expect National Guard troops to arrive at the ICE processing center Wednesday night.

Another day of protests ended but not without resistance.

What we know:

Over a loudspeaker, Broadview Police said, "Next citations are issued. Please leave the area."

Police warned the public that the official protest hours ended at 6 p.m. Restrictions were put in to reduce tension and ease the impact on Broadview residents. Police guided the public and media out of the designated protest area.

One person engaged in a standoff with Broadview Police, state troopers and Cook County Sheriff's Police. While livestreaming on social media, she repeated, "I’m on a public sidewalk."

The stalemate was resolved peacefully.

Veterans joined Marine Corps Veteran Kevin Ryan to denounce the deployment of federal forces and the use of excessive force.

Ryan was in the center of activity when Border Patrol chief Gregory Bovino tackled protesters around him. He said Bovino declared the area a free arrest zone.

Ryan was shocked at what he saw, saying, "Bovino and federal agents were grabbing people at random, including Bovino himself. He pulled someone else down, who was not doing anything. It seemed to be indiscriminate violence against people who were trying to peacefully assemble."

Ryan and other veterans encourage peaceful protests. They are against deploying the National Guard here.

"It’s gonna be unlawful. It’s dangerous, reckless, immoral and just should not happen," Ryan said.