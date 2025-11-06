Wheeling university temporarily placed on lockdown after nearby police activity

The Brief National Louis University’s Wheeling campus was briefly placed on lockdown due to nearby police activity connected to an incident at a local hotel. Wheeling Police have confirmed the situation was resolved without incident, and the area has been cleared.



The National Louis University Wheeling campus was temporarily placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon due to a large police presence in the surrounding area.

According to the Wheeling Police and Fire Department, officers had responded to an incident near Capitol Drive and advised the public to avoid the area while the situation was being investigated.

What we know:

University officials confirmed the incident was unrelated to the campus but followed law enforcement guidance to ensure the safety of students, faculty, and staff. University Vice President Rick Yaconis told Fox 32 News the response was connected to an incident at a nearby hotel.

Police later confirmed that the situation was resolved without incident and that officers are now clearing the area.

No injuries or threats to the university community were reported, and the campus lockdown has since been lifted.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet indicated what prompted the police response.