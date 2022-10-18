National show to spotlight missing Bradley sisters from Chicago

It has been 21 years and three months since the Bradley sisters went missing, and there's been no sign of them since.

This week, producers of a national true-crime show are hoping that changes.

"This is just another opportunity, we hope, to reach the right person who has the right lead and will have the courage to finally come forward," said Michelle Sigona, Senior Producer of Investigation Discovery's In Pursuit with John Walsh. "That's the goal."

The Bradley sisters' disappearance in July 2001 prompted one of the Chicago's biggest ever missing persons investigations. Tionda Bradley, 10, and her 3-year-old sister, Diamond, vanished from their home while their mom was at work, with a mysterious note left behind saying they were at the playground.

On Wednesday, In Pursuit with John Walsh — featuring the same man behind America's Most Wanted — will feature the Bradley sisters and share age-progression photos to a national audience, depicting what the now 30-year-old Tionda, and the now 23-year-old Diamond, may look like.

"You just never know who you're going to reach," said Sigona. "Especially with these age progressions, especially if they're living in a different community. Especially if they didn't know they were missing at the time."

Over the years, the Bradley family has held vigils, run social media pages devoted to their disappearance, and searched for clues, but are still in limbo after more than two decades. Could an appearance on a national show change that?

"There's always hope," said Sigona. "John Walsh has helped to recover over 60 missing children over these years."

The Bradley sisters' relatives have posted Facebook messages urging the public to tune in to In Pursuit with John Walsh, which streams on Discovery+ and will air Wednesday night on Investigation Discovery.