Navy Federal, Cash App revisit vet’s fraud case after he loses thousands

After initially being denied reimbursement for thousands in what he said were fraudulent charges, Romere Ellis says both Navy Federal Credit Union and Cash App are now taking a closer look at his case following a Fox Chicago investigation.

What we know:

Ellis says the fraud began quietly — with small one-dollar transactions that didn’t immediately raise alarms.

By the next morning, however, $5,902 had been drained from his Navy Federal account through Cash App.

Cash App later confirmed in writing that Ellis’s account had been compromised, according to documents he shared with Fox Chicago. Ellis says he forwarded that confirmation to Navy Federal, expecting the credit union to restore his money.

Instead, he received a letter stating Navy Federal had found no error and determined Ellis was responsible for the loss.

"I did everything they asked," Ellis said. "Cash App told me my account was compromised, and Navy Federal still denied the claim."

Case reopened after media inquiry

Following Fox Chicago’s report, Navy Federal told Ellis they are now working to recover his money. Cash App also confirmed to Fox Chicago that it is reviewing the matter.

Neither company has provided a timeline for resolution, but Ellis says the renewed attention offers some hope after months of frustration.

Cash App updates privacy notice

The case comes as Cash App recently updated its privacy notice, acknowledging that while the company uses safeguards to protect user data, it cannot guarantee accounts are fully secure from hacking or unauthorized access.

The updated notice is scheduled to take effect on Feb. 9, 2026.

Consumer advocates say Ellis’s experience highlights ongoing concerns about fraud protections and accountability when digital payment apps are linked directly to bank accounts.

For now, Ellis says he’s waiting to see whether the renewed reviews lead to the return of his money.

"I just want what was taken from me back," he said.